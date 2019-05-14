"What I'm saying is, the planet's on f****ing fire...Grow the f*** up. You're adults now."
Strong words from... Bill Nye the Science Guy?
The usually lighthearted, kid-friendly science enthusiast appeared on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver this week with a stern message regarding climate change.
The segment began with Oliver outlining the Green New Deal and urging viewers to take action. He then brought in Bill Nye to reiterate his point. However, following a pretty normal introduction, Nye brought a different persona to discuss the importance of taking action now before it's too late.
"By the end of this century, if temperatures keep rising, the average temperature on earth could go up another 4 to 8 degrees," Nye said. "What I'm saying is, the planet's on f***ing fire!" He then took a blowtorch and lit a globe on fire to drive his point home.
Nye then took the gloves off and reminded the audience that they aren't kids anymore.
"I didn't mind explaining photosynthesis to you when you were 12, but you're adults now. This is an actual crisis, got it?"