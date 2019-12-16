Monday, a new bill passed in the U.S. House of Representatives for the Spokane Tribe of Indians to receive compensation for the lands taken by the United States for the Grand Coulee Dam development in the 1930's and 1940's.
According to the United States Congress, the bill was introduced by democratic Senator Maria Cantwell and republican Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers.
“The Spokane Tribe of Indians has waited for almost 80 years to receive just and equitable compensation for the land, life, and culture they lost when the Grand Coulee Dam was constructed. This corrects a flawed adjudication process that left the Spokane out,” Cantwell said.
“The construction of the Grand Coulee Dam positively transformed our region in countless ways, but it also fundamentally changed the Spokane Tribe’s way of life,” said McMorris Rodgers.
The Spokane Tribe of Indians of the Spokane Reservation Equitable Compensation Act would authorize annual payments from the BPA.
The act does not increase taxes.
The bill now heads to the desk of President Donald Trump to be signed into law.
