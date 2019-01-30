A bipartisan group of House lawmakers feels that if federal workers aren't being paid during shutdowns, neither should the president or Congress.

A trio of representatives have introduced the "Solidarity in Salary Act" on the house floor Tuesday, saying "federal employees should never have to carry the burden caused by a dysfunctional government."

During the recent 35-day government shutdown, around 800,000 federal workers were without paychecks.

According to NBC-2, the proposed bill would withhold pay from the president, vice president, and Congress members. Their pay would be placed in escrow, then released after the government reopens.

Texas lawmaker Dan Crenshaw introduced the measure alongside representatives Max Rose of New York and Jared Golden of Maine.