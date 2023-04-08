LACEY, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill hoping to protect workers on highways by allowing speed cameras in work zones into law on Tuesday, at an annual event honoring those injured and killed in work zone collisions.
The final version of the bill passed both chambers unanimously. It gives the Washington State Patrol the ability to issue tickets with pictures taken by the cameras, but they will only be able to do so when workers are present in the work zones.
On Tuesday, Gov. Inslee hailed the legislation as a way to change driver behavior for the good of workers and drivers.
"The folks we have been trying to save are not just the hard-working crews, it's the motorists themselves," Inslee said. "We want to change driver behavior to (show) we respect people every day, not just at these ceremonies where we respect people who have lost their lives and have been injured."
The legislation lays out how WSP and WSDOT need to submit reports on how the cameras are working over the next six years. In 2029, they need to submit a final reporter to the legislature with a recommendation on whether or not to continue using the speed cameras.
Adam Gonzalez, a Washington State Department of Transportation thermoplastics crew member, was in attendance for the signing and memorial event.
Gonzalez has been hit by vehicles while working construction sites on highways three times. He recounted one of those crashes, when a driver who was asleep hit a vehicle he was in at a construction site in Olympia.
"As guy with a commercial driver's license, I'm always on edge after being hit, "Gonzalez said. "It's hard, it's really hard, PTSD, flashbacks, nightmares and everything that comes along with it. There's just no way to turn off those feelings. At the end of the day, I still see that driver, or that flash of lights, or stars."
He concluded his speech with a plea for drivers.
"My work zone is out there on the freeway, it's scary," Gonzalez said. "Please slow down, we want to go home. Those of us who are alive, we want to go home."
In addition to signing the legislation and recognizing those killed and injured in work zone crashes, Inslee declared Gonzalez "Washingtonian of the Day."