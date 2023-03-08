Bill that could punish people who help minors get abortions moves through Idaho State House

BOISE, ID – Out of Boise, HB 242, is harboring attention for action pertaining to punishment for helping a minor get an abortion.
The bill if it becomes a law, would criminalize helping minors access abortion even in states where abortion is legal.
The bill text says:
"An adult who, with the intent to conceal an abortion from the parents or guardian. Any person who commits the crime of abortion trafficking, shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for no less than two (2) years and no more than five (5) years."
It passed the House and was sent to the Senate yesterday morning after short conversation.
Its future is unclear by way of legality. Planned Parenthood has challenged multiple abortion related pieces of legislation in the state of Idaho, you can read what they’ve challenged here.
