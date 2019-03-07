OLYMPIA, Wash.- The bill that creates a supervision program for vehicle felonies passed with 48 votes in the Senate.
Senate Bill 5492 would create a probational pilot program for several different vehicle felonies. The program would be tested in Spokane.
SB 5492 was referred to the Public Safety committee in the House on March 7.
The Mayor, City Council member Breann Beggs, State Senator Andy Billig, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and others all appeared before the State of Washington's Senate Law & Justice Committee to advocate for Senate Bill 5492 last month.
“Washington State is the only state in the country that does not have property crimes supervision,” said Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.
Community supervision can require that offenders submit to periodic drug screenings, drug rehabilitation programs and have no contact with other convicted felons.
Offenders who violate the conditions of their community supervision can be taken back into custody, but in 2008, state budget cuts eliminated probation for convicted thieves.
More information on SB 5492 can be found on the Washington State Legislature Website.