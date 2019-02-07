BOISE, Idaho - A bill that would extend workers' compensation benefits to Idaho first responders suffering from psychological injuries is heading to the Senate floor.
Senate bill 1028, which is sponsored by House Democratic Leader Mat Erpelding, unanimously passed through the Senate Committee on Commerce and Human Resources Thursday afternoon.
According to a release from the Idaho House of Representatives, under current law, Idaho first responders aren't covered for psychological injuries unless there's an accompanying physical injury.
In the release, Erpelding said, "Our First Responders have dangerous jobs and should be treated for the mental injuries so many of them sustain," he said. "Most of us will never understand the trauma and stress that police, fire and EMTs go through every day. We owe it to the men and women on the front lines to fix the issue in the Workers' Compensation rules."