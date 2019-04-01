Bill to Ban Plastic Straws in Washington State Makes it to House Committee

Lawmakers in Washington State are getting closer to banning plastic straws. Monday, a Senate bill that bans plastic straws is going into the House of Representative's Committee.
Washington Senator Patty Kudere is sponsoring the bill and said her focus is to get the bill passed here in Washington while also being a role model for the rest of the country.
"The reality is, we as a culture, have been used to convenience without thinking about the effect on our environment," Sen . Kudere said.
Big chains like Starbucks and McDonald's have already started phasing out plastic straws.
The bill says that if an establishment refuses to get rid of plastic straws, they can be fined $25.
Critics of the bill have been arguing that banning plastic straws overwhelmingly affects the quality of life of people with disabilities. Proponents of the bill say if someone needs a straw, they just have to ask for it.
Sen. Kudere says she's hopeful that the proposed ban on plastic straws will prompt people to invent new types of disposable straws or lids that don't needs straws.
The bill was passed narrowly by the Washington State Senate back in March. It now has two days to make it out of the House Committee.