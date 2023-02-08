OLYMPIA, Wash. — With an upcoming shift to an El Niño weather cycle promising to dry out the Pacific Northwest this spring and summer, Washington state Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz is advocating for a bill that would increase funding for wildfire prevention and mitigation.
Franz spoke in favor of House Bill 1578, which the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requested, during a public hearing in the House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources on Wednesday.
"I think we've all gotten very used to the reality that no one in Washington is immune from the effects of wildfire," said Franz. "Whether your home or business is in the path of the fire or you’re trying to breathe through choking smoke, wildfire touches all of us."
The bill, backed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, would provide $12.8 million over the next two years to prepare communities for wildfire smoke risks and impacts, expand community resilience efforts statewide and manage post-wildfire risks including landslides and debris flows.
HB 1578 would expand the DNR's Wildfire Ready Neighbors program from eastern to western Washington. Three pilot programs in development in Pierce, Thurston and Mason counties would become permanent, along with five additional high-risk counties in western Washington.
The bill also addresses health impacts of wildfires and smoke. It would establish a statewide team to monitor smoke and provide predictive services, conduct simulation modeling and provide data and smoke exposure forecasts to support community-level public health efforts.
The house version of the bill will be considered in an executive session of the House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources on Feb. 14.
HB 1578 was sponsored in the state House of Representatives by Reps. Larry Springer (D-Kirkland) and Joel Kretz (R-Wauconda). A companion bill in the state Senate was sponsored by Senator Keith Wagoner (R-Sedro-Woolley) and Senator Sharon Shewmake (D-Bellingham).