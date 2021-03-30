OLYMPIA, Wash. - A bill to fund the fighting of wildfires heads to the Senate floor after passing the state House unanimously.
House Bill 1168 would give Washington State Department of Natural Resources every other year $125 million every biennium.
According to the bill, in 2015 firefighting cost more than $342 million burning more than one million acres and destroying 298 homes.
Over the last five years in Washington, five people have lost their lives due to blazes, including the one-year-old of Jake and Jamie Hyland who were caught in the Cold Springs Fire in 2020.
The 2020 fire season rivals the historic 2015 fires. During 2020, over 713,000 acres burned with over 180 homes lost.
The bill is bipartisan sponsored by Representative Larry Springer (D-Kirkland) and Representative Joel Kretz (R-Wauconda).
“Lawmakers realize, after years of watching our towns, forests, and grazing lands go up in smoke, that it’s time to act," Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said in a statement.
The state Senate is set to discuss the bill Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.