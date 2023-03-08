OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington Senate approved a bill to relax restrictions on police chases in a vote that split both parties on Wednesday, allowing the legislation to see another day in the state House.
Senate Bill 5352 would lower the threshold for a law enforcement officer to begin a chase to a "reasonable suspicion" that someone in the vehicle committed certain crimes, including sexual assault, vehicular assault, driving under the influence, among others.
It reverses course from a 2021 law that only allows pursuits with probable cause, except in cases of DUIs, which require just reasonable suspicion.
The bill still requires pursuing officers to have completed an emergency vehicle operator's course, have taken an updated emergency vehicle operators training in the previous two years and be certified in at least one pursuit intervention option such as deploying spike strips.
Instead of requiring officers to get supervisor permission to begin a chase, per the current law, officers would need only notify supervisors after beginning a chase. The pursuing officer, the relevant supervisor or another party would need to create a plan to end the chase as soon as possible.
The bill was sponsored by Sen. John Lovick (D-Mill Creek), a 31-year veteran of the Washington State Patrol.
"I am proud to have found a solution to this issue and to have reached a level of bipartisan support but I want to be crystal clear — the goal is still to reach zero high-speed chases and find technological alternatives to a scenario that is dangerous for law enforcement, the community and the suspect." said Lovick. "While they can serve as a necessary tool for community justice, our peace officers still have a duty to limit them to only the most serious situations."
Republicans who voted against the bill said it doesn't loosen restrictions on police pursuits enough.
"I realize our Democratic colleagues can now honestly say they have taken action on this issue, even though SB 5352 is not nearly sufficient to address the lawlessness that has been sweeping through our communities," Sen. John Braun said in a statement following the vote. "Criminals will figure out what laws they can still break without being pursued."
Braun went on to say he respects the decision of his colleagues who voted in favor of the bill.
Either SB 5352 or the companion House Bill 1363 needed to be passed by one of their respective chambers by Wednesday by 5 p.m. in order to meet a state deadline. A motion to advance HB 1363 to a floor vote failed earlier on Wednesday.
The Senate bill will now be considered by the House.