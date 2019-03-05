A bill that would add protections for adult entertainers has advanced to the floor of the Washington State House.
Supporters say the HB 1756 addresses several critical safety and security issues.
HB 1756 would:
- Requires the department of labor and industries to:
- Develop or contract for the development of training for entertainers
- Convene an entertainer advisory committee to assist with implementation of this act including the elements of the training.
- Requires an adult entertainment establishment to
- Provide a panic button to each entertainer, at no cost to the entertainer
- Record accusations that it receives that a customer has committed an act of violence towards an entertainer
The bill was introduced by Seattle-area Representative Tina Orwall (D). Its co-sponsored by Spokane-area Representative Timm Ormsby (D)