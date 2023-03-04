IDAHO. - A new bill will allow parents in Idaho to serve as their children’s driver’s education instructors.
Idaho House Bill 133, which passed the House bipartisan and is scheduled for a third reading in the Senate, is designed to help Idahoans in rural areas who struggle to get to big cities for formal driver’s education, and those who would be greatly benefited by not having to pay the fees to a driving school.
Under the current law, prospective drivers must complete a driver’s education course and have six hours of in-car instruction, plus 50 hours of supervised instruction with a parent. Under the proposed law, parents who choose to self-teach will have to give at least 92 hours of instruction over a period of at least six months, with 50 of those hours in the car on highways or streets.
To supervise their children, parents must have a valid Idaho driver’s license that has not been suspended over the previous two years, and multiple parents can serve as their children’s instructors. A previous version of the bill allowed siblings who passed those qualifications to also serve as instructors but that was taken out.
If passed, Idaho would join 19 other states and the District of Columbia as a state that either has no driver’s education requirement or a parent-taught driver’s education option.