Bill would give Washington state elementary students guaranteed 45-minute recess

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Kids these days aren't getting enough recess, according to one bill in the Washington State Senate.
Senate Bill 5257 is currently in the Senate Committee on Early Learning & K-12 Education, where it faced a public hearing and is scheduled for an executive hearing on Jan. 26.
The bill would require elementary schools to provide 45 minutes of daily recess within the school day when the school day is longer than five hours, or 30 minutes of recess when the school day is shorter than five hours.
SB 5257 was written by Puget Sound area Senator T'wina Nobles and is cosponsored by Auburn Senator Claire Wilson and Spokane Senator Andy Billig, among others.
“Kids not only deserve play, it is critical for their development,” said Nobles. “Withholding recess, especially as a disciplinary action, does the opposite effect–research shows it makes behavior worse.”
In addition to requiring recess for elementary school students, the bill also places guidelines for the Washington State School Directors' Association (WSSD) to create a model police regarding nutrition, health, and physical education for students at all grade levels, including middle and high school.
The bill would require WSSD's model to aim to make recess safe and inclusive, promote physical activity for middle and high school students, schedule recess before lunch when possible, discourage withholding recess to have students complete academic work and prohibit using physical activity as punishment, such as having students run laps or do push-ups.
In a release, the Washington state senate Democrats cited comments from health care researchers and professionals who argue recess is beneficial for students.
“There has never been a more important time to invest in recess. Our kids have experienced trauma, anxiety and isolation during this pandemic,” said Dr. Monique Burton, MD, Medical Director of Sports Medicine at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
“Research clearly shows the benefits of recess for children. Consistent, predictable recess time helps children reduce stress, form social connections at school and get their brains more ready to learn,” said Dr. William Massey, recess researcher and assistant professor of Public Health and Human Sciences at Oregon State University.