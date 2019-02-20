Daylight saving time is set to kick in on March 10, 2019. But the push to keep Washington on Daylight Saving Time for good, has already started in Olympia.
On Wednesday, a Senate committee in Olympia heard testimony supporting SB 5139, which calls for daylight saving time to be observed in Washington year-round.
The theory, according to the bills, is that switching clocks back and forth can be harmful to your health. The bill cites research showing that it increases risks for heart attacks, traffic accidents and even people committing crime.
Critics have said doing away with the time change would put more people, including kids walking to school, in the dark especially in the winter when the sun could rise as late as almost 9 a.m.
If Washington passes SB 5139, it still needs Congress's approval.
If Congress fails to authorize it, legislators propose the state seeks approval from the Department of Transportation to change Washington to year-round Mountain Standard Time.