Billboards in Salt Lake City: 'Who Wants To Marry An LDS Millionaire?'

Money can't buy love, but in this case, it may.
Billboards are popping up around Salt Lake City asking "Who Wants to Marry an LDS Millionaire?"
LDS is the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or Mormon Church.
One millionaire member is turning to a matchmaker, to find his true love, but his identity is remaining a secret.
LDS matchmaker Amy Stevens-Seal dropped a few details, sharing that he's between 31 and 45 years old, 6'1" and the obligatory "tall, dark, and handsome."
So, the question every one wants answered: What's wrong with him?
"He's very busy, he does have time for a relationship but he doesn't have a lot of time to find dates," Stevens-Seal said. "He really wants kids. He's never been married, has no children. And so, he's very committed to making that happen."
You can visit ldsmatchmaker.com for contact information.