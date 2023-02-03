BILLINGS, Mont. – Officials are saying a video that went viral Friday afternoon out of Billings, Mont. amid a frenzy over an alleged Chinese spy balloon over the United States doesn't appear to be an explosion.
The video, posted by Dolly Moore on Twitter, shows what appears to be a jet contrail in the sky. In the video caption, Moore said she saw jets go by and heard an explosion before she began recording. She did not suggest the video was related to the Chinese spy balloon, but many Twitter users interpreted it that way.
Shortly after, the City of Billings shared in a tweet that the Montana Department of Disaster and Emergency Services and Governor Greg Gianforte informed city officials there "have not been any explosions in, around or across" the state. They said they were aware of the video, but that the claims could not be substantiated.