It might be easy to think that if you're worth $95 billion that you eat filet mignon and lobster tails every night for dinner, but sometimes you just want a bag of burgers.
Microsoft founder, philanthropist and one of the richest men in the world was recently spotted at Dick's Drive-In in Seattle.
A photo posted by Mike Galos on Facebook shows Gates blending in with the crowd as he waits in line for his order.
Galos said in the comments section of his post that an ex-Microsoft employee noticed Mr. Gates and snapped the photo.
According to GeekWire, while speaking at the University of Washington in 2011, Gates brought up his wealth and hamburgers.
“I can understand wanting to have millions of dollars, there’s a certain freedom, meaningful freedom, that comes with that,” Gates said. “But once you get much beyond that, I have to tell you, it’s the same hamburger. Dick’s has not raised their prices enough.”