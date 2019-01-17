Weather Alert

...WINTRY PRECIPITATION ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN WASHINGTON TODAY AND LINGERING OVER THE IDAHO PANHANDLE THROUGH THE NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, RITZVILLE, GRAND COULEE, ODESSA, WILBUR, COULEE CITY, MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, OTHELLO, QUINCY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN WILL PRODUCE ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH BETWEEN AIRWAY HEIGHTS, DAVENPORT, AND WILBUR THIS MORNING. A MIX OF SNOW, SLEET, AND FREEZING RAIN WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO PRODUCE TREACHEROUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ACROSS SPOKANE'S NORTHLAND INTO COUER D'ALENE AND HAYDEN. UNTREATED ROADS WILL LIKELY BE TREACHEROUS DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&