SPOKANE, Wash. - The Bing Crosby Theater is once gearing up to host its beloved Holiday Film Festival this December!
On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, folks can enjoy a marathon of classic Crosby films, including the beloved White Christmas. Live performances by The Zonky Jazz Band and Howard Crosby will wrap up the festivities, along with the Celtic Christmas trio, Everdream.
This year's schedule includes:
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
- Noon to 2:00 p.m. – “White Christmas”
- 2:45 to 4:15 p.m. – “Road to Utopia”
- 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Howard Crosby
- 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. – “White Christmas”
SUNDAY, DEC. 11
- Noon to 2:40 p.m. – “The Bells of St. Mary’s”
- 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. – “Sing You Sinners”
- 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. – The Zonky Jazz Band
- 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. – Howard Crosby and Everdream (formerly “Affiniti”)
This year marks the 80th anniversary of Crosby's iconic recording of "White Christmas," the best-selling hit of his prestigious career.
Tickets are $20 dollars each day, with free admission for youths aged 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased online.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Bing Crosby House Museum! Visit the Bing Crosby Advocates website for more info.