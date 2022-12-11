Bing Crosby's grandson to play in Spokane for the first time

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Bing Crosby Theater is set to host its namesake's grandson for the first time.
In fact, according to the Spokesman-Review, his performance at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 11 will be the first time Phil Crosby Jr. has ever played in Spokane.
Crosby Jr. and the Zonky Jazz Band will play a set a set of music as part of the Bing Crosby Holiday Film Fest. The festival continues for a second day at 11 a.m. on Sunday and will also feature documentary film clips celebrating the life, legacy and music of Bing Crosby.
According to the Bing Crosby Theater, Crosby Jr. has dedicated himself to promoting the arts and honoring his family’s part of the great American songbooks’ storied history by sharing his love for jazz music, the standards and American song.
Festival tickets are $20 per day for adults, and children 17 and under will be admitted free. All guests must pay the $2 Bing Crosby Theater restoration fee.
Tickets are good for all events on Sunday of the festival. You can find a complete schedule of events by clicking here.