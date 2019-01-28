Two lawmakers from Florida are proposing a bill that would make animal cruelty a federal felony, calling it the PACT Act.

The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act would prohibit animal fighting and criminalize animal cruelty if there were videos made and sold depicting the act on federal property or interstate commerce.

According to The Humane Society of The United States, federal law already prohibits both of these, but underlying cruelty itself isn't banned.

The PACT Act, if passed, would create a federal anti-cruelty statute that would add to the cruelty laws already in place over the 50 states.

For more facts about animal cruelty, or for information on how to take action on the PACT Act, head to The Humane Society website.