WASHINGTON - Officials in Washington State have now confirmed eight cases of the highly-contagious avian flu. The latest two come from Okanogan and Whatcom counties.
State veterinarians are urging flock owners to be hyper-vigilant in ensuring there is no farm-to-farm transfer of the virus from infected flocks and to eliminate exposure of domestic flocks to wild birds as much as possible.
The two most recent cases were in non-commercial backyard flocks. The two flocks, one with around 100 chickens and 30 other birds, quarantined and the birds that have not already died from the virus will be euthanized.
There is no immediate public health concern due to the avian influenza virus detected. As always, the meat from both wild game birds and domestic poultry should be properly cooked.