The unrelenting heat has baby birds jumping out of their nests before they can fly. Like Journey the baby bald eagle who was rescued after trying to escape the heat near Long Lake. Journey was released back into the wild on Friday, but he is not the only bird who needed to be rescued from the heat.
In a typical one to three-year span Birds of Prey Northwest said they rescue about three baby eagles. In the last three weeks alone they’ve rescued 15 baby eagles from the heat. The problem is, as a non-profit who relies heavily on volunteers and donations, Birds of Prey Northwest is struggling to keep up with all of the rescues that get called in. Still for Veltkamp the important work she and Birds of Prey do is worth it.
“I’m not paid for my work and none of us are,” Veltkamp said. “But when you have a day like the other day when I released Journey the young bald eagle back to the wild and the bird flew beautifully circled up overhead soared flew right over us. That's my pay back.”
If you or someone you know would like more information about how you can help click here.
If you see a bird in need of help you are encouraged to call (208) 245-1367.