SPOKANE, Wash. - The Bishop of Spokane has spoken out following a controversial video from the CEO of Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington aimed at racism in his organization and the Catholic faith.
As the Catholic News Agency first reported, Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington CEO Rob McCann appeared in a YouTube video posted on June 19, saying that he, his organization and the Catholic Church are racist.
“I am a racist. That’s the hard truth. I am a racist. How could I not be? As a white person living in America, where every institution is geared to advantage people who look like me, it’s seemingly impossible for me to be anything other than a racist,” McCann said.
McCann goes on to discuss the need to address "being part of the institutionalization of racism," and making changes.
Spokane’s Bishop Thomas Daly later addressed that video in a statement, saying it raised several issues, including that some people interpreted it as levying false accusation against white people.
Daly reportedly met with McCann to address concerns and they had a "candid and frank" conversation. McCann has since published a letter with some points of clarification regarding the video.
With regard to his statement, "I am a racist," McCann said in his clarification in part "I am not saying that all white people are racists or that all Catholics are racist. I am acknowledging that I need to deeply evaluate my own sin in this area every single day and that I hope others will do the same."
Daly also noted that the following steps will be taken going forward:
- "At least for this year, the Annual Catholic Charities Christmas Collection will either be replaced by or taken in conjunction with the Black and Indian Missions Collection;
- "I will ask Catholic Charities to sponsor a series of speakers, approved by me, to address the subject of Church and Race;
- "Catholic Charities will address the issue of abortion and its detrimental effects on the Black community. In places such as New York City, more Black babies are aborted each day than are born. As Catholics, we believe in the sanctity of life from conception to natural death."
