It's another dangerously cold day out there when we take a look at our wind chill temperatures! We are going to be sitting below zero for that feels like temperature yet again. Please make sure that your pets are inside today! Our daytime high is set for the low 20s with our overnight low set to be just barely out of the single digits.
We will expect some increasing cloud coverage ahead of our next system pushing in tonight into tomorrow. Another band of snow is moving along the areas that already have received that first round of snow. This includes Seattle down to Portland, as well as the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Blue Mountains.
There's a slight chance to see that band push into Spokane early tomorrow. Right now models are indicating we won't see the snow. Of course, Mother Nature could always change her mind! If you are bumming about the lack of snow in the metro, don't worry! Monday widespread snowfall is looking likely at this point.
