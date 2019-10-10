Today we continue to see a dip in the jet stream allowing the bitter cold air from Canada to work down to us. This morning we saw temperatures across the Inland Northwest into the teens and twenties. This afternoon we will look to warm up into the mid to upper 40's. That means our temperatures will stay about twelve to fifteen degrees below where they should be this time in October. Skies staying clear tonight will continue to allow the cold temperatures. Your overnight low tonight will head into the mid 20's.
Get ready to bundle up as you head out the door tomorrow morning. We do have high pressure building back in so temperatures will be on the rise. Don't get too excited, we are still looking at below average temperatures into next week. For your Friday look for sunny skies and temperatures into the mid 50's.
This weekend a weak cold front looks to push in Saturday night. We will watch for increasing cloud coverage ahead of that. Sunday looks to be mostly cloudy. Temperatures should stay in the 50's.
