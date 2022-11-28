Bouts of snow will continue to create some slow-going conditions on area roadways throughout the day, and with daytime highs only reaching into the mid 20's and overnight lows dropping into to the single digits we will likely see icy roadways Tuesday morning.
 
We are watching a significant storm set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday.  Early indications are showing 1-3" of snow in Spokane overnight Tuesday and an additional 4-7" Wednesday, bringing the total for 24 hrs. to 8"-12".  Scattered snow will continue through the start of the weekend bringing our totals for the week anywhere from 12"-18" of new snow before all is said and done! . 
 

