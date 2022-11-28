Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches possible with the highest amounts north of I-90. * WHERE...Post Falls, Davenport, Fairfield, Spokane Valley, Hayden, Cheney, Coeur d'Alene, Rockford, Downtown Spokane, Airway Heights, and Worley. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Morning and evening commutes will be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional light snow will fall during the day on Tuesday ahead of the heavy snow that will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches possible with the highest amounts north of I-90. * WHERE...Post Falls, Davenport, Fairfield, Spokane Valley, Hayden, Cheney, Coeur d'Alene, Rockford, Downtown Spokane, Airway Heights, and Worley. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Morning and evening commutes will be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional light snow will fall during the day on Tuesday ahead of the heavy snow that will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
// WATCH SWX //
Bitter cold tonight ahead of major winter storm on Wednesday
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Lesli Lowe
-
- Updated
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches possible with the highest amounts north of I-90. * WHERE...Post Falls, Davenport, Fairfield, Spokane Valley, Hayden, Cheney, Coeur d'Alene, Rockford, Downtown Spokane, Airway Heights, and Worley. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Morning and evening commutes will be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional light snow will fall during the day on Tuesday ahead of the heavy snow that will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches possible with the highest amounts north of I-90. * WHERE...Post Falls, Davenport, Fairfield, Spokane Valley, Hayden, Cheney, Coeur d'Alene, Rockford, Downtown Spokane, Airway Heights, and Worley. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Morning and evening commutes will be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional light snow will fall during the day on Tuesday ahead of the heavy snow that will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Moscow Police Department responds to suspicious activity
- Car splits in half after crash and sends 1 to trauma center with serious injuries
- University of Idaho releases plans for end of semester, updated information on resources
- BE PREPARED: Heavy snow on the way, dicey morning and evening commutes this week
- 1 dead, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash on Trent and Pines
- University of Idaho president speaks on safety protocols following the murder of four students
- School closures on Nov. 23
- Stabbing near Sunset Boulevard sends 1 to hospital
- Domestic violence incident on Ash and Boone escalates to SWAT standoff
- Moscow Police Department shares new information about murder of 4 students
Videos
From Our Sponsors
Here’s a list of vehicles that don’t forget about style and can protect you if you’re involved in an accident. Read moreSafety with Style: The Safest Vehicles for Washington Drivers
Filing a personal injury claim allows you to claim all damages, including your current and future medical expenses. But what happens to that settlement if you’re not alive to receive it? Read moreWhat If I Pass Away before I Collect My Accident Settlement?
Things happen quickly behind the wheel, and the consequences of a poor decision can be severe. Here are a few tips that could save your life if you’re in a dangerous situation behind the wheel. Read moreHow to Be the Ultimate Defensive Driver on Washington Roads
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.