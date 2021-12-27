SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight, the low will drop to 5 °F, with the chance of scattered snow flurries. As an arctic air mass arrives to the region, daytime temperatures across the Inland Northwest will struggle to reach the low 20's and even into the teens for some locations.
Be prepared for bitterly cold temperatures well below normal. Temperatures are expected to be 15 to 25 degrees below normal for the last week of December.
People exposed to extreme cold temperatures are susceptible to frostbite in a matter of minutes. Remember to also make sure your pipes are prepared for overnight lows to drop below zero and keep pets indoors as much as possible.