SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Officials are reminding you to be "Bear Aware" while recreating after a mother black bear and cubs were recently spotted in the Iller Creek area.
According to the Spokane County Parks, Recreation & Golf Department, a hiker spotted the sow and cubs while on the Iller Creek ("West Fork") Loop Trail on Friday, May 22.
"Please be sure to be 'bear aware' when hiking in Spokane County's regional parks and conservation areas," the department said.
The National Park Service suggests taking a number of precautions when hiking in Bear Country, including:
- Respect closures
- Be alert
- Don't hike alone
- Don't hike at dawn, dusk, or at night
- Make noise
- Carry bear spray and know how to use it
- Don't expect bears to see you first
- Stay on maintained trails
- Avoid carcasses
- Stay with your stuff
