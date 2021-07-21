RATTLESNAKE, Mont. - Most homes come equipped with a one-car garage, maybe a two-car if you're extra fortunate, but how many bears can you fit in there?
Some residents in Rattlesnake found that theirs could fit at least one Wednesday as a black bear made its way into multiple garages and into at least one home through an open door.
According to a Facebook post from Missoula Bears, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks crews attempted to trap the bear after it entered homes and approached multiple people but they did not succeed.