SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has euthanized a black bear who was wandering the Northwood neighborhood.
WDFW told NonStop Local KHQ the bear was feeding on trash and domestic chickens for so long that it became dependent.
"The risk we run is that these bears usually return to populated areas once they get a taste of the easy life and sometimes get aggressive when they run out of food which isn't good for public safety and our liability," WDFW said.
Last Updated: Nov. 10 at 5 p.m.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is warning residents of a black bear roaming the Northwood neighborhood.
The bear has been in the area for a week but has not caused any trouble. WDFW is setting up a second trap today. If the trap doesn't work, they will bring in bear dogs tomorrow, Nov. 11.
If you see the bear, stay away and call the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 509-892-1001.