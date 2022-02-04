SPOKANE, Wash. - The Black Business Expo got underway at the Wonder Building in Downtown Spokane Friday evening, bringing leaders of local Black-owned businesses together.
"It's extremely important for Black businesses to have a platform, because they're not seen as often in the community as other businesses," said Brianna Rollins.
Rollins is the Program Coordinator at the Carl Maxey Center, a local non-profit that strives to address the needs of Spokane's Black community.
"It all goes back to our mission, which is advocacy, education and culture. so our goal is to empower our community from the inside out, and we take a very holistic view of that."
Rollins spent almost a year organizing the event, which features motivational speakers, financial advisors, counselors, real estate agents and even self-published book sellers.
"I think it's essential that we be here to not only support each other, but for the rest of the community to be here and come down to see what products and services that we have that can actually help the community be the best," said motivational speaker Dennis Mitchell.
"We have so many different businesses here that do great work in Spokane, so why not be here?" said Luc Jasmin of Jasmin & Associates, a financial services company.
Carl Douglas was supporting his wife's children's book company, Comfort Legacies.
"People are starving for events to go on here in Spokane, so that's one of the reasons why we're supporting this particular venue," Douglas said.
"It's an awesome networking opportunity," said Hudl Real Estate CEO and Lead Director Quinton Baker. "It's an opportunity to engage and see what other types of businesses are out there, because not often do you know what kind of businesses are out there."
Also in attendance was Spokane City Council District 2 Representative Betsy Wilkerson.
"The conversations that I hear taking place tonight really are phenomenal, and could not be replicated if we were not sharing this space," Wilkerson said. "That's what it's about. It's not just folks of color who are coming down here. The whole community, Black, white, whatever. That's another opportunity for our community to come together."
Events like these go to show that when voices of color are amplified, the possibilities are endless.
"The collaborations are remarkable, so hopefully we can grow and have more events like this, even past February," said Owner and Clinical Director of Discovery Counseling Group Melissa Mace.
Motivational speaker Dennis Mitchell agrees.
"We're not going to settle for celebrating February. We need to do this 365 days a year," Mitchell said.
The Black Business Expo will be back open on Saturday, February 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wonder Building in Downtown Spokane. The Wonder Building is located at 835 N Post St, Spokane, WA 99201.