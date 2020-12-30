SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- The Black Diamond Bar in the Spokane Valley has decided to halt indoor dining after the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) voted on Tuesday to suspend their liquor license if they did not comply with the current state COVID-19 guidelines.
The Black Diamond bar recently made headlines after publicly choosing to defy Governor Inslee's COVID-19 restrictions, banning indoor dining through January 4. The public defiance brought forth a slew of other businesses voicing their support for the decision, unhappy with the current restrictions enforced by the state.
However, the move did not just garner the attention of the community, but the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board as well. Just one day after the bar announced they were "open for business" the LCB responded saying they were investigating the situation.
On Tuesday, the Board voted to suspend the Black Diamond's liquor license if they didn't comply with the protocols by Wednesday. If they had continued to not comply, the Board would have prohibited them from legally selling alcohol for 180 days.
In response to this vote, the Black Diamond decided to comply with the guidelines and close indoor dining, but say they are currently seeking legal council on the matter.
The bar was also advertising a New Years Eve party, which they said is now on hold until further notice.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee extended the COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday for an extra week. This extension puts additional strain on businesses already impacted by current restrictions and caused a large uproar across the community after being announced.
