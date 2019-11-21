SPOKANE, Wash. - One of America's favorite holidays is right around the corner, and no, we're not talking about Thanksgiving.
KHQ has compiled a list of the best Black Friday deals from five stores easily accessible in the Spokane, and surrounding areas, using this website and digital ads for each store.
Each store listing features items from four categories: home/kitchen, clothing, kids/toys and electronics.
Walmart
Electronics:
Walmart has a great offering on Smart TV brands like Phillips and Samsung, video game consoles and movies.
- 40-inch Phillips Smart TV $98 dollars
- 50-inch Phillips Smart TV $148 dollars
- 60-inch Phillips Smart TV $278 dollars
- 50-inch Samsung Smart TV $278 dollars
- 55-inch Samsung Smart TV $328 dollars
- Select video games are priced at $25- $30 dollars
- DVDs are $4 dollars, Blue Rays are $6 dollars and 4K Blue Rays are $8 dollars
Home and Kitchen:
Walmart offers deals on Instant Pots, air fryers, Tupperware sets, sheets and other appliances.
- 6 qt. Instant Pot $49 dollars
- Keurig K Compact $40 dollars
- 38 piece Rubbermaid Easy Storage Containers $7 dollars
- 1,100 thread count sheets, sizes full through king $24 dollars
- Instant pot air fryer $49 dollars
Kids Toys:
Walmart offers deals on kids toys and vehicles.
- Select battery-powered vehicles $98 dollars
- Bikes $44 dollars
- Select classic board games $5 -$ 10 dollars
- Barbie dolls, Disney Princesses and Descendants dolls $5
- Mix & Mash Jumbo Slime Kit $15
Clothing:
Walmart offers deals on clothing for Black Friday.
- Kids character sleep sets $5 dollars
- 2 piece kids active wear sets $9 dollars
- Select character slippers and socks $5 dollars
- Women's sleep sets $10 dollars
- Men's jeans $12 dollars
Target
Electronics:
- Nintendo Switch $299 dollars
- Nintendo Switch Lite $200 dollars
- Apple Watch Series 5 w/ GPS $399 and Apple Watch Series 5 w/ GPS & Cellular $499
- Polaroid Originals OneStep+ Camera $100 dollars
- Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker $13 dollars
Home and Kitchen:
- Select books are buy two, get one free
- 30% off all Kristin Ess hair appliances
- Weighted blankets $30 dollars
- 5-qt. KitchenAid Professional Mixer $230 dollars
- Ninja Professional kitchen blender $100 dollars
Kids Toys:
- Select LEGO building sets $420 dollars
- LOL Surprise! Doll sets $100 dollars
- Hatchimals $30 dollars
- Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage $120 dollars
- Elmer's Ultimate Slime Kit $15
Clothing:
- Sweaters for toddlers, kids, women and men $10 dollars
- Cat & jack toddler shoes and boots $10 dollars
- Women's and Men's boots $15 dollars
- Sherpa jackets for toddlers, kids, women and men $10 - $15 dollars
- Family pajama sets $10 - $15 dollars
Best Buy
Electronics:
- 75-inch Samsung LED UHD TV $750 dollars
- Canon EOS Rebel T7i DSLR Two Lens kit w/ 18-55mm and 55-250mm lenses $700 dollars
- Roku Streaming Stick w/ 4k Steaming $30 dollars
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones $200 dollars
- Apple Airpods $140 dollars
Home/ Kitchen:
- Ring Video doorbell $130 dollars
- Ember 10 oz. Temperature-controlled Mug 2 pack $130 dollars
- Save $200 dollars on Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum models
- Honeywell home Ceramic Tower Heater $50
- Phillips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Toothbrush $30 dollars
Kids/Toys:
- Up to 50% off select kids toys
- Barbie Dreamcamper Play Set $50 dollars
- Arcade1Up Deluxe 8-in-1 Cocktail game set $450 dollars
- Jurassic World Battle Damage Roarin' T-Rex
- Hasbro Nerf Elite Titan CS-50 Toy $50 Dollars
Amazon
Electronics:
- Amazon Echo Dot $35 - $55 dollars
- Amazon Show $100 dollars
- Save $30 or more on a Kindle E-reader
- Phone cases $10 - $25 dollars
- TORRAS Anti-Shake Magnetic Car Mount $14 dollars
Home/Kitchen:
- Obe Probowl Smart Dog Food Bowl $50 dollars
- DecosBros K-Cup Storage drawer $16 dollars
- Prep Natural Adjustable Mandoline Slicer $16 - $20 dollars
- Emjoy Kitchen Knife Set $34 - $80 dollars
- Nonstick 10-piece Cookware Set $81 dollars
Kids/Toys:
- LEGO Friends Mia's House Set $56 dollars
- ALEX Spa Kits $12 - $15 dollars
- SANROCK Drone for Kids with 720 HD Camera $40 dollars
- Cities: Skylines Board Game $34 dollars
- ETI Toys 29-piece Kids Art Set $30 dollars
Clothing:
- C.C. BeanieTail Soft Stretch Cable Knit Beanie $16 dollars
- GDTK Leather Passport Holder $7 dollars
- ZESCIA Women's Chenille Chunky Knitted Sweater
- Carhartt Men's Cold Weather Boot Socks 6-pack $34 dollars
- INMAKER No-tie shoelaces for Kids and Adults $4 - $8 dollars
Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's
Electronics:
- Humminbird Helix 10 Mega SI G2N GPS $999 dollars
- SPYPOINT LINK-EVO Cellular Trail Camera $150 dollars
- Leupold RX-1600i TBR w/ Rangefinder $250 dollars
- Cabela's Home Trainer 360 E-Collar Dog Training System $90 dollars
- Bradley Original Electric Smoker $200 dollars
Home/Kitchen:
- Cabela's Plush Pillow Dog Bed $10 dollars
- Mr. Heater Big Buddy Propane Heater $120 dollars
- Select bedding on sale, starting at $45 dollars
- Dinnerware sets starting at $45 dollars
- Save $250 dollars on Cabela's Outdoor Grills
Kids/Toys:
- Big Dig Working Crane Ride-On Toy $40 dollars
- NITRO RC Fishing Board Toy $30 dollars
- Cabela's The Strike Nintendo Switch Game Bundle or The Hunt Game Bundle $40 dollars
- 30% In-Stock Melissa & Doug Toys
- Chevy Silverado or Jeep Sport Edition Battery-Powered Vehicle $100 dollars
Clothing:
- Women's Natural Reflections Long-Sleeve Flannel Shirt $10 dollars
- Men's Red Head Brand Co. Bighorn Long-Sleeve Sweater $20 dollars
- Merrell Men's Vego Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots $70 dollars
- Ascend Men's and Women's Sweater Fleece Full-zip Jacket $40 dollars or Ascend Men's and Women's Full-zip Sweater Fleece Vest $30 dollars
- Save 30% on all Cabela's Men's Cold Weather Thermals
