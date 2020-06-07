Black Lives Matter protest organizers requesting 8 p.m. curfew from city

The organizers of Sunday's Black Lives Matter protest are requesting the City of Spokane to place an 8:00 p.m. curfew due to high-levels of emotional energy and threats from agitators.
Occupy Spokane posted the request on their Facebook page Sunday morning. They said the request is in collaboration with the Spokane NAACP.
"We have made it noticeably clear that we will not tolerate any fringe groups infiltrating or agitators instigating violence or destruction of any kind and we have communicated that unified intent to our governing municipalities," Occupy Spokane wrote.
The protest in the names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. and end by 7:00 p.m. at the Lilac Bowl in Riverfront Park.
