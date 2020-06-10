SPOKANE, Wash. - Black-owned business owners in Spokane are speaking out about others ways to support the black community beyond going to protests.
After KHQ spoke with several black-owned business owners, they all agreed the past week they have been busy, but want to emphasize that and keeping up this support is crucial.
Jordan Smith, the owner of Cascadia Public House, says sharing messages on social media is great, but making people aware of these black-owned businesses is important to their success. Jordan said for many black-owned business owners in Spokane, like himself, they are the first in their family to be an owner.
Jordan said your support to these places means the owners can then reach out a hand to pull up more people. Which is exactly what happened to Jordan, he said he'd never be where he is without those strong black men examples in his life, like Bob from Chicken N' Mo and Larry from Larry's Barber Shop.
If you're looking to support a black-owned or managed restaurant in Spokane, or support some local chefs, here's just a few:
