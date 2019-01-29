Blackberry Smoke will be playing the Bing Crosby Theater on February 14th (Valentine's Day, guys. Heads up!) and they are offering free tickets to an upcoming show for anyone who was affected by the recent government shutdown.

"We aren't here to talk politics," the band said in a Facebook post on Monday. "We aren't debating anyone’s personal beliefs, but if you’re a federal employee who wasn't getting paid or put on furlough and need a break from all the bulls**t that’s been happening around it, we’d like to invite you out for a night to an upcoming Blackberry Smoke show. We know there is a temporary, 3 week, solution, but we would still like to extend an invitation."

The band says they will be holding a limited amount of tickets to each show to give away to federal employees and they are only available on a first come, first serve basis, so submission does not guarantee entry, but if you'd like to submit your name for tickets to the upcoming show at The Bing, CLICK HERE.

"We can’t promise to get everyone in, it will be first come, first serve, but we are working with every venue and box office to try," the band said. "You are allowed to bring your significant other or someone you want to hang out with, and the 2 of you can come and be our guest. We know it’s not a lot but hopefully, you can meet some great people, listen to some music, and put your mind at ease for a little while. We support all American workers and want you to know you are appreciated."

Blackberry Smoke plays The Bing Crosby Theater on February 14, 2019 with the Quaker City Night Hawks at 8:00pm. Tickets can be purchased HERE.