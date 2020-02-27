SPOKANE, Wash. - Is it Spokane (Spo-cane) or Spokane (Spo-can)? That's what country music superstar Blake Shelton debated during his recent tour stop at the Spokane Arena, but he indeed got it right.
Shelton released an episode on YouTube Thursday from his Friends & Heroes 2020 Tour featuring his stop in the Lilac City.
Is it Spokane or Spokane? Watch episode 2 from the #FriendsAndHeroesTour! https://t.co/hCv0vJhtDu pic.twitter.com/1LZCNruFjA— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) February 27, 2020
"So is this uh, Spokane [Spo-Cane], or Spokane [Spo-can]?" Shelton asks band member Kevin Post in the video. Post replies singing lyrics from "Cocaine" by Eric Clapton, replacing cocaine with its rhyming counterpart of Spokane.
Shelton accepts Post's suggestion initially, but then questions it later in the video.
"Well we just wrapped up our sound check here in Spokane [Spo-cane]," Shelton says citing Post's earlier claim. "I still think it's Spokane [Spo-can]."
So with that, it seems Shelton did in fact know and understand the correct pronunciation of Spokane. That was further confirmed in a story from our partners at the Spokesman-Review.
“'Spokane!' (He pronounced it correctly). You’re in store for one of the craziest concerts you’ve ever witnessed," Don Chareusny wrote in a concert review for the S-R.
In the past, Spokane has been one of the more commonly-mispronounced cities by Americans, so kudos to Shelton.
Shelton wasn't done delving into the Spokane culture however. He also charmed the crowd during his performance on Feb. 15, giving a shout out to the Gonzaga Men's Basketball program.
"I love the Zags - I really do!" Shelton proclaimed unexpectedly at one point during the concert, according to Chareusny.
Hopefully Shelton knows the correct pronunciation of Gonzaga as well, which various sportscasters across the country consistently like to mess up.
Spokane was among several sold-out shows for Shelton's tour. He was joined by special guests Lauren Alaina, John Anderson, the Bellamy Brothers and Trace Adkins.
