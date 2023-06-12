BLANCHARD, Idaho - A couple of weeks ago, a Blanchard, Idaho resident was scammed online while doing something most of us have done.
That man was applying for jobs online. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating.
“Feels like somebody has invaded my life. It’s like somebody tries to break into your house or car and they don’t get away with it, but they still tried. You don’t feel quite as safe as you did before,” David Newell said.
A gut-wrenching feeling for something so innocent.
“In hindsight, I probably should’ve been more suspicious. I applied to a company that had a website and look reputable,” David Newell said.
But they weren’t.
The website looks completely normal. When you click on the About page, it says they specialize in contact connections. They claim they connect people and data.
NonStop Local’s John Webb called the company today and the call went straight to this message, - “Welcome to Verizon Wireless. Your call cannot be completed as the called party is temporarily unavailable.”
Unavailable now, but Newell says he spoke with someone in human resources several times.
“Went through a very convincing job interview. ‘We’ll let you know.’ Called me back a day later, hired me, all the things you’d expect,” David Newell said.
The company even sent Newell a check to purchase equipment.
“Then the check bounced, which if you’re a legitimate company, your check probably shouldn’t bounce. And then the bank said no, it didn’t actually bounce, it was drawn on a stolen account,” David Newell said.
Newell did send a scan of his driver's license, but thankfully he didn’t send his social security number or anything of that magnitude.
“I did find out this morning that my debit card has been stolen. I have no idea how they got that number, but I can only imagine it’s the same people,” David Newell said.
Those people targeting innocent, real people. this is a good reminder to keep an eye peeled.
“They did their work putting this together. I’m sure I’m not the only one they targeted is the story there,” David Newell said.
If you think you’re becoming a victim of a scam online, you’re encouraged to reach out to your local sheriff’s department.