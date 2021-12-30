SPOKANE, Wash. - As daytime temperatures have dropped into single digits and nights have grown dangerously cold, the City of Spokane opened a temporary warming shelter to provide all-day access to safety and warmth for homeless and vulnerable populations. So far, hundreds of people have made use of it.

However, the City announced a desperate need for more blankets today. 

If you have any spare hats, gloves, socks, non-perishable goods, and especially blankets, you can drop them off at the Cannon Street Shelter at 527 S. Cannon St. during operating hours. 

