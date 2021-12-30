SPOKANE, Wash. - As daytime temperatures have dropped into single digits and nights have grown dangerously cold, the City of Spokane opened a temporary warming shelter to provide all-day access to safety and warmth for homeless and vulnerable populations. So far, hundreds of people have made use of it.
However, the City announced a desperate need for more blankets today.
The temporary emergency shelter is in need of MORE BLANKETS. Donations of blankets, socks, hats, gloves, hand warmers, and undergarments can be dropped off at the Cannon Street Shelter, 527 S. Cannon. Thank you!— City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) December 30, 2021
If you have any spare hats, gloves, socks, non-perishable goods, and especially blankets, you can drop them off at the Cannon Street Shelter at 527 S. Cannon St. during operating hours.