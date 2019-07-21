Blaze destroys bed and breakfast near Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a bed and breakfast near Longview, Washington, was destroyed by an early morning fire.
The Daily News report s that firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue and Longview Fire were called to the structure fire just before 3 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, crews found the two story structure ablaze.
A total of six people were able to vacate the bed and breakfast and were accounted for on scene.
The fire was brought under control just after 4 a.m.
The house is considered a total loss, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
