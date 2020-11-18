Blessing Bags: How one 6-year-old boy from Spokane is helping the homeless this winter
SPOKANE, Wash. - One 6-year-old from Spokane is doing some good this holiday season, and took it upon himself to help the less fortunate by making blessing bags. Kaysen Horton is in first grade, and wanted to show people kindness during the cold winter months.
 
"We're making these blessing bags, and these are what we have, we have a toothbrush, some snacks, deodorant, toothpaste, socks, gloves," Kaysen said.
 
Kaysen's original goal was to make 20 bags, but so far, with the help from donations, he has been able to make more than 70. He takes them to places like Hope House, and passes them out to homeless men and women. Kaysen goes to The Dollar Store to buy the gifts, and it costs around 10 dollars for each bag, and he's looking for some help to make more.
 
If you'd like to donate towards his project, his mom says the easiest way to do that is through Venmo @kaysenblessingbags and follow his fundraiser on Facebook.  

Tags