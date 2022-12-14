KITTITAS, Wash. - According to the Washington State Patrol, a serious injury crash on SR 97 near milepost 170 has closed Blewett pass in both directions.
If you're in the area you should expect delays. Avoid Blewett pass if possible. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.
US 97, Blewett Pass is closed in both directions 13 miles North of the summit due to a collision. There is currently no estimated time for reopening.— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 14, 2022
SERIOUS INJURY Collision SR 97 MP 170. Fully blocked. Avoid Blewett pass if possible. Expect delays. Updates to follow. -Tpr. Weber— District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) December 14, 2022