KITTITAS, Wash. - According to the Washington State Patrol, a serious injury crash on SR 97 near milepost 170 has closed Blewett pass in both directions. 

If you're in the area you should expect delays. Avoid Blewett pass if possible. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen. 

