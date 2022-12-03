KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Blewett Pass is closed in both directions due to a two-vehicle accident near mile point 157 with serious injuries that occurred around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Multiple other collisions have also been reported.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Weber reports one person was airlifted for treatment. The condition of those involved in these accidents is otherwise unknown at this time. The Upper Kittitas County Firefighters and Paramedics IAFF Local 4880 states engine and medic units from Chelan County are assisting Kittitas County units.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) advises drivers to avoid the area. There is no detour in place, and no estimated time for reopening.

Before traveling, check conditions and closures and be sure you're prepared. To check pass conditions, visit the WSDOT website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates!