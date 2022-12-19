CASCADES, Wash. - Multiple jackknifed semi-trucks closed down Blewett Pass east of Cle Elum in both directions for a couple of hours on Monday afternoon, reopening just before 4 p.m.
According to Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), compact snow and ice on the roadway has created hazardous conditions. The roadway was closed beginning at mile post 149.7, at the junction with SR-970 at the Big Y. There is no update on the number of vehicles involved, injuries, or extent of damage at this time.
Traffic is moving again in both directions, although drivers should expect it to be slow-going.
Conditions are only expected to worsen overnight, not just in Blewett Pass. National Weather Service (NWS) and WSDOT shared travel will be tough over the Cascades, lasting through at least Tuesday night.
Want to set expectations for the snowfall in the forecast tonight into Tuesday. Our crews have been & will be out treating & plowing but if it snows at the level expected, especially on the passes, there will be snow/ice on the road. (1/7)— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) December 19, 2022
WSDOT communications manager for the north central region, Lauren Loesback, told us snowfall may be as high as an inch per hour in some areas, and due to the bitter cold weather, it will not clear up or melt off. She noted it will likely be the most serious weather event so far this season.
"If people can make decisions about when they need to travel, they should check the travel conditions and map on the website," Loesback encouraged.
Between the poor weather and holiday travel, travel conditions will be hazardous. Loesback encouraged drivers to be aware of the conditions and plan based on what they're comfortable handling. It's also not a bad idea to ensure your emergency travel kit is up-to-date and in an easily accessible place in your vehicle.
On Stevens Pass or along US-2, the heavy snowfall may create avalanche conditions. If that happens, travelers should be prepared for delays of around two hours while crews work to complete avalanche control. To check conditions or for delays, visit the Avalanche Atlas on the WSDOT website.