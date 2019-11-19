Blind and deaf puppy in Spokane Valley now has a children's book

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A blind, deaf puppy in Spokane Valley who went viral after her enthusiastic greeting for her doggy-daddy, has now inspired a children's book.

Opal's owner, Christine Bray, said she wrote the book for her daughter and her family encouraged her to self-publish it. The book, also called "Opal," is now available for purchase on Amazon

Readers can join Opal on her journey as a blind dog in the book as she amazes readers on the amount of things she can do. 

Bray said a portion of the proceeds for the book will be going to Double J. Dog Ranch, where they rescued Opal from.

