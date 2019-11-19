Blind and deaf puppy in Spokane Valley now has a children's book

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A blind, deaf puppy in Spokane Valley who went viral after her enthusiastic greeting for her doggy-daddy, has now inspired a children's book.
Opal's owner, Christine Bray, said she wrote the book for her daughter and her family encouraged her to self-publish it. The book, also called "Opal," is now available for purchase on Amazon.
Readers can join Opal on her journey as a blind dog in the book as she amazes readers on the amount of things she can do.
Bray said a portion of the proceeds for the book will be going to Double J. Dog Ranch, where they rescued Opal from.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.