COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Bureau of Land Management is once again offering veterans and their families an Eagle Watch Cruise next month free of charge.
THE BLM's annual Veterans Eagle Watch Cruise is being held on Saturday, Dec. 21. The event is offered to military veterans, active duty personnel and their families. The two-hour cruise departs at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to return at the Coeur d'Alene Resort by noon.
"The annual event provides an opportunity for those who have provided military service for our country to view our national symbol, the bald eagle, in flight above Lake Coeur d’Alene and public lands in Wolf Lodge Bay," the BLM said in a press release.
According to the BLM, the cruise has been extremely popular in the past and is limited to those who have never attended before in order to provide an opportunity for others to attend. It is expected to fill quickly, with BLM planning to provide updates on availability through their Facebook page.
Reservations are required for the cruise, with registration slated to begin on Friday, Nov. 22 at 8:30 a.m. until space is filled. Those wanting to reserve a seat can call 208-769-5004 on Nov. 22, but reservations won't be taken in advance. Group sizes are limited to six people and the capacity of the cruise boat is 150 people.
"Please refrain from calling if you have participated in the past in order to provide other veterans the opportunity since space is extremely limited," the release says.
The cruise boats are moored on the east side of the CdA Resort during the winter months, and paid parking is available in the McEuen Field lot.
Participants are encouraged to dress warmly, bring binoculars and cameras and be prepared to learn about the Eagles and their winter migration to the Coeur d'Alene area.
