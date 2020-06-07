Live updates from Black Lives Matter protest Sunday afternoon in downtown Spokane.
Update: 5 p.m.: Organizers say Sunday's Black Lives Matter protest event attended by thousands came to an end peacefully around 5 p.m., a bit earlier than anticipated due to inclement weather.
Following the conclusion of the rally and march around downtown Spokane, more crowds have formed around Riverfront Park on Spokane Falls Blvd. and are beginning a separate demonstration/protest.
KHQ reporters have observed multiple citizens walking around the area armed with rifles.
KHQ's Noelle Lashley even observed some people attempt to burn an American flag out by the Riverfront fountain, but they were thwarted by a young woman.
Law enforcement continues to be present around the Spokane County Courthouse.
Update: 3:35 p.m.: Protesters have began marching through downtown Spokane, chanting "Black Lives Matter."
Chants of "no justice, no peace," also rang through Riverfront Park as protesters marched towards the Monroe St. Bridge, then on Boone Ave. by the Spokane Arena and then on Washington St. back towards downtown Spokane.
Protests have continued to be peaceful through 5 p.m. Sunday, with law enforcement keeping their distance. Spokane Police say officers were following the march behind on bicycles and a Spokane County Sheriff's Office helicopter was circling the area to ensure people in the march were protected from vehicle traffic.
Update, 2 p.m.: Thousands have gathered at the Lilac Bowl Amphitheater in downtown Spokane for a Black Lives Matter protest Sunday afternoon.
The protest began Sunday with remarks from Spokane NAACP President Kurtis Robinson, Spokane NAACP Vice President Kiantha Duncan and more.
Organizers with Occupy Spokane and the Spokane NAACP aim to keep the protest peaceful and clear the streets by 8 p.m., requesting the city enact a curfew at that time.
More BLM protest headlines
- Street medics are nearby to provide water and any possible medical care for protesters to keep them safe.
- Many businesses in downtown Spokane are either closed or boarded up prior to the protest starting after several incidents of vandalism and looting last weekend by agitators.
- Spokane Transit Authority has a "downtown exclusion zone" implemented during the protests.
- The Spokane Police Department says with the help of an alert citizen, officers were able to secure a bucket of rocks staged downtown so they couldn't possibly be used for violence.
#BreonnaTaylor protest underway in Spokane. “Your courage changes the world. Not just the #BLM movement... You change the world, when you do the things you are doing today and you do them peacefully... Only a fool thinks his power is in his muscles.” pic.twitter.com/tW38v5hPay— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) June 7, 2020
Previous coverage: Black Lives Matter protesters have now started to gather in Coeur d'Alene, ahead of Sunday's all-day protest in downtown Spokane.
Here's the plan, according to organizers:
- 10 am-1 pm: Meet in Coeur d'Alene and caravan to downtown Spokane. As of about 10 a.m., there were around 100 protesters, with many more on the way
- 10:30 am-11:30 am: Power to the Peaceful- Movement Meditation. Happening at the Big Red Wagon in downtown Spokane
- 2 pm-7 pm: #BreonnaTaylor Peaceful Protest at Lilac Bowl Amphitheatre in Riverfront Park
According to information from a since-deleted Facebook page, self-proclaimed white supremacist Eddie McBride will hold a counter-protest in Spokane. At one point, McBride was planning to hold the protest at the Red Wagon, though it's not clear if that will happen and if that’s still the location.
According to social media information, the protesters are planning to clear the streets by 8 pm. We have been in touch with the Mayor’s Office about a curfew, and we were told that it will be a decision made later today as “certain conditions need to be met for that declaration.”
Spokane Police will be on the streets with assistance from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the National Guard.
