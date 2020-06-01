UPDATE:
According to KHQ Crews at WinCo, the Black Lives Matter protesters and the armed North Idahoans are there together.
According to one of the armed North Idahoans, they are there together to ensure the peaceful Black Lives Matter protest does not get hijacked by outsiders looking for trouble.
According to witnesses, there are other protesters at the Riverstone shopping area. KHQ Crews are heading there now.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Monday night Black Lives Matter held a protest in the Cracker Barrel parking lot in Coeur d'Alene.
According to north Idaho resident Adam Mayer, across the street from the Black Lives Matter protesters are other north Idaho residents in the WinCo parking lot.
The north Idaho residents in the WinCo parking lot are armed and have signs that read "please don't harm CDA."
Information will be updated as it is received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.