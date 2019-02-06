BLOG: Winter storm will bring snow, gusty winds and bitter cold this weekend
Winter Storm will impact ENTIRE Pacific Northwest Friday-Sunday
With cold air firmly entrenched over the west coast, a strong storm system dropping in from Canada looks to bring widespread impacts of snow, gusty winds and bitter cold wind-chill temperatures over the weekend. This storm will likely have a big impact on travel region-wide, with delays possible at airports, and blowing snow/icy roads for drivers. Below we outline how this storm is shaping up, and the impacts it could bring. Keep in mind, all the details could still change, so keep checking back for updates!
SNOW TIMING: Thursday Night-Sunday
This storm will be dropping in from north to south out of British Columbia Thursday night and into Friday morning. More specifically, snow could start across northern parts of Washington and Idaho around midnight Friday morning, then move south into Spokane/CdA area by early Friday morning, and eventually down to SE Washington and the southern Panhandle by late morning/early afternoon. Initially, most of central Washington looks to stay dry on Friday, but snow will expand into that area Friday night and could be heavy at times through Saturday morning. Snow will start to shift to the south on Sunday, staying mainly south of I-90. Most areas outside of Central Washington will see light to moderate snowfall throughout this storm. Again, this is what current information is showing, make sure to stay tuned for possible changes.
SNOW TOTALS: These are preliminary estimates! When forecasting up to 4 days out lots of things could still change, but this is what we're seeing now!
With high temperatures not even coming close to the freezing mark, it's a sure bet that this storm will bring snow to most of the Inland Northwest, and most of the Pacific Northwest in general. The difficulty with the forecast is still exactly how MUCH snow. The general make-up of this storm is showing the heaviest snow to fall will likely be in Central Washington, from Moses Lake down to Yakima and up to Winthrop, with some areas possibly seeing up to a foot of snow from Friday-Sunday! Amounts will likely be less outside of those areas, but still enough to have an impact, with the average ranges around 3-6" in the Panhandle and northern valleys of Washington, and 2-5" across Eastern Washington, including Spokane.
GUSTY WINDS: Start picking up Friday night, strongest Saturday afternoon
North to northeast winds are expected to start ramping up late Friday night and peaking throughout the day on Saturday. Like earlier this week, the strongest winds will be funneled down the Okanogan Valley onto the upper Columbia Basin and the Purcell Trench in north Idaho from Bonners Ferry down to Couer d'Alene where steady winds could be between 20-25mph, with gusts up to 45mph possible. Steady winds of 15-20mph, and gusts to 35mph will be possible around the Spokane area. That wind will blow the snow around likely causing visibility issues for drivers. It'll also make for bitter cold wind chill temperatures Saturday morning-Sunday.
WIND CHILL: Coldest Saturday morning-Sunday morning
The strongest winds will also accompany the coldest air into the Inland Northwest on Saturday. The combination of the two will make for extremely cold wind chills, or what it actually "feels like" on your skin. If the wind comes through as forecast, wind chill temperatures could fall to 5-15 below zero in the Spokane area, and even colder in the spots with stronger winds. The worst of it will be early in the morning both Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to wear LOTS of layers and cover any exposed skin if you will be outside for any period of time!
This is an article we will continue to update as any changes start to arise with this forecast. Make sure to keep checking back in for the latest!